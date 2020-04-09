Music Generation Leitrim classes go online

With restrictions on movement and school closures nationwide, Music Educators with Music Generation Leitrim decided to explore the idea of virtual lessons to continue the music making with the children and young people in Leitrim.

Now all of the activity that once took place in an afternoon setting is happening online. Development Officer Therese McCartin says “ It is fantastic that our musicians and students can stay connected with each other and that they can continue to be creative and engage in musical activities. While this is not how we ever imagined the music making to happen it’s certainly proving to be a huge success and is creating a lot of interest around the county. Having this focus will ensure daily practice and will also contribute to routine which so important at this time”.



Music Generation Leitrim is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Performance Music Education programme. Initiated by Music Network, it is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education and Skills. In Leitrim the lead partner is Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board supported by Leitrim County Council.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved contact theresemccartin@msletb.ie 0860453816.