Free online Living Well seminars for Leitrim people

Living Well is a free online group programme for people with long-term health conditions that is delivered over six two-and-a-half hour’s seminars between the end of February and mid-May.

It is delivered by trained leaders, most of whom are living with long-term health conditions. During the Living Well programmes all participants develop self-management skills and confidence to live well with their long-term health conditions.

Meantime the Living Well programme caters for people who have health conditions like COPD, asthma, diabetes, stroke, heart conditions, multiple sclerosis (MS), arthritis, cancer, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain, and depression.



As well the Living Well programme also caters for people with many other long-term health conditions besides those listed above. The HSE and Sláintecare are among several highly reputable health agencies that fully support the promotion of the Living Well programme for people with long-term health conditions.

The next series of online Living Well seminars commence on Friday, February 26; taking place between 10.30am and 1pm. The schedule for remaining online Living Well workshops in this series is as follows –Tuesday, March 9 (10.30am to 1pm), Thursday, March 25 (10.30am to 1pm), Friday, April 2 (10.30am to 1pm),Tuesday, April 6 (7pm to 9.30pm), Friday, April 9 (10.30am to 1pm),Tuesday April 13 (10.30am to 1pm),Thursday April 29 (10.30am to 1pm), Tuesday, May 11 (7pm to 9.30pm), Friday, May 14 (10.30am to 1pm).

All who wish to participate in the forthcoming free online Living Well seminars should contact the Programme Administrator, Liam Gildea, phone 087-3490393 or email liam.gildea@mayoil.ie. Places on the free online Living Well Workshops are limited.

For more information on Living Well, which is a programme for adults with long-term health conditions, please visit www.hse.ie/LivingWell.