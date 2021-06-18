Win the The Rainbow Ballroom Golden Ticket

The Rainbow Ballroom Golden Ticket is a competition like no other.

The Rainbow Ballroom Golden Ticket competition, hosted by The Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne, is in aid of North West STOP. The winner of this competition will win two tickets to each event held in The Rainbow Ballroom for a full year. With talent such as Phil Coulter, The Young Wolfe Tones and Nathan Carter having played here in recent years, this is a prize not to be missed

This has been a difficult year for everyone, especially for North West STOP-Suicide Prevention with no events taking place.

North West STOP provide a range of mental health services for al age groups and provide invaluable support to our community.

To enter just donate a minimum of €5 in aid of North West STOP and be entered into the draw. All proceeds will go to North West STOP.

The winner will be announced on The Rainbow Facebook page.

Donate here.