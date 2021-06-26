Summer Art Show at Solas Gallery in Leitrim

Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore is delighted to announce that their Summer Members’ Group exhibition will be open to the public this Saturday, June 26.

This show, as expected from the large and varied members’ group, promises to be an eclectic mixture of styles and mediums from around the county and, indeed, farther afield, around the country.

Every kind of painting in a variety of mediums and styles (from the figurative to abstraction) to suit all tastes, will be on show.

A variety of drawings and printed pieces, rich textured collaged works and sumptuous textile pieces as well as unusual and intriguing abstract sculpture can be seen in this show.



All works will, of course, be for sale should you wish to purchase anything; however Solas want to stress that the primary concern as a community art gallery is to invite the public to experience this extraordinary creativity in a comfortable and friendly space without any kind of expectation or pressure.



The show officially opens online on Friday, June 25 at 7.30pm, and opens to the public on Saturday 26, due to government guidelines.

The exhibition continues until August 21 and can be viewed both at the gallery Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm and online www.solasart.ie.

For any enquiries ring Gail at 071 96 44210.