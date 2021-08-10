Charlie McGettigan's grandson releases a new single

Music runs in the veins and this rings through for Padraig Bennett.

The 17-year old from Johnstownbridge Co. Kildare has just released a single 'Grey' inspired by the negative impacts on young people through the Pandemic and how life isn’t always as perfect as it seems.

Padraig is a grandson of Leitrim's treasured singer, sogwriter Charlie McGettigan.

Grey is being released on Spotify, iTunes & other platforms from this Thursday,August 12 with hisdnew EP 'The Future Ahead' will launch on Saturday the 14th.

All tracks are written and performed by Pádraig.

Since the release of his last single, ‘TheTwo of Us’ in 2020 which was released to critical acclaim included on the RTÉ

Playlist and interviewed live by many including Marty Morrisey, Pádraig has continued to write throughout the

lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 which culminated in the production of his new single ‘Grey’ included in the new EP.



Padraig is a 17-year-old student about to begin his Leaving Cert year at Maynooth Community College, who has been studying music from an early age. He is an accomplished violin player having just received a distinction in his Senior Certificate

exam, after receiving a high achiever award from the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

At 12 years of Pádraig picked up the guitar for the first time, and it has become ahuge part of his musical life. His classical training has been a major help to him in learning how to play guitar in which he is self taught and in many ways his violin

playing gave him a distinct and unique approach. Pádraig graduated to electric guitar

and now incorporates both electric and acoustic guitar in his live performances.