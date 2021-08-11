Boyle Arts Festival continues online this week

The second week of Boyle Arts Festival will feature a number of online video events which will be available to www.boyleartsfestival.com and the Boyle Arts Festival YouTube channel.



For the inaugural King House Piano Commission 2021/21, a specially commissioned piece entitled ‘Sraith na Búille’ (The Boyle Suite) has been recorded and will be premiered on video during BAF 2021.

The suite was composed by Dr. Ryan Molloy, who was the first recipient of the new award funded by the Arts Office of Roscommon County Council together with the Arts Council of Ireland, in collaboration with Boyle Arts Festival and in association with the Contemporary Music Centre.



Performing with Dr. Molloy are Mossie Martin (fiddle), Alan Kelly (accordian) and Steph Geremia (flute).

The video was recorded in beautiful surroundings of the Main Salon in King House and will be broadcast next week.

Local musician, Donal O’Connor has also been commissioned by Boyle Arts Festival to compose two exclusive new songs about Boyle. ‘I Am the River’ and ‘The Queen of Main Street’ will also be premiered on video during BAF 2021.

Look out for videos too by harpist, Amy O'Neill performing in Frybrook House, along with artist talks by Susan Mannion and Laura Earley.



The acclaimed series of lunchtime concerts will also be on video this year, featuring pianist Luke Lally Maguire, soprano Eimear Harper and flautist Molly de Búrca.

The beautifully restored King House will, as always, house the centrepiece of Boyle Arts Festival - the Visual Exhibition.

Curated by Paul McKenna, this year’s theme is "Crossings", which will bring together leading artists from across Ireland –Work by established artists like John Behan, John Shinnors, Elizabeth Cope, Colin Davidson and Donald Teskey will share space with art from emerging artists such as Linda McCann, Mantas Ponderys, Stephen Doyle and Sian Costello.



The exhibition will continue until August 31 and if you are unable to attend, it will be available to view in a virtual 3D tour, via the website www.boyleartsfestival.com.