10/08/2021

Longford launches three nights of exciting live music

Longford launches three nights of exciting live music

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Are you ready for live music in Longford this August? Longford County Council, in partnership with Backstage Theatre and Republic of Culture is delighted to welcome Faoin Spéir to Longford – an exciting new arts programme funded by the Arts Council of Ireland and Longford County Council - that will run over the next nine months. It kicks off with three nights of live music in Connolly Barracks over the weekend of Friday 20 to Sunday 22 August 2021.

On Friday 20 August, The Four of Us take to the stage alongside special guest Paddy Casey.

On Saturday 21 August, attendees will be treated to a powerful double bill of songsmith Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey.

And on Sunday 22 August, if you want to be entertained, homegrown hero and hooley legend Declan Nerney takes the stage.

All concerts are seated, ticketed and will observe current public health guidelines. Tickets are €20 each and can be booked through Backstage Theatre Longford. Tel: 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie

 

