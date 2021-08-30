Great news as Cavan Day is back!

Following on from the spectacular success of the inaugural event in 2020, Cavan Day, the online celebration of Cavan and its people, returns this year on Saturday, September 25.

The premise behind Cavan Day is simple – whether it’s on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, we are asking you to share your love of Cavan with the world, making sure to use the #CavanDay hashtag.

There are lots of ways to get involved: post a picture of yourself in your county jersey or county colours, record a video greeting to friends or family overseas, share a treasured memory of Cavan, post a photo/story of your Cavan ancestry, or a picture of a favourite place in Cavan. Businesses can get involved by offering Cavan Day discounts or lighting up their premises in blue – there’s no end to the ways you can celebrate the Breffni County this #CavanDay, Saturday, September 25!

Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Cllr Clifford Kelly, said “Cavan is a place worth celebrating and its people have achieved great things throughout history right up to the present day. Only recently, Leona Maguire made history being selected for the Solheim Cup, while Britney Arendse did the county proud as she led her nation during the Paralympics opening ceremony. I would encourage all Cavan people, those with Cavan ancestry, and friends of the county to get involved with #CavanDay this Saturday, 25th September and share their love of this special place with the world.”

Chief Executive of Cavan County Council Tommy Ryan added, “Last September, the first-ever Cavan Day was a great success, with an astonishing worldwide reach of over 10 million. Throughout the day Cavan people and friends of Cavan created a ‘blue wave’ of positivity and achieved a real sense of community and we hope to replicate that energy and build on the friendships made this Cavan Day, 25th September.

Once again, a special online #CavanDay Live broadcast will air on Facebook, YouTube, and on Cavan TV. This year’s show a special cultural showcase filmed live at Town Hall Cavan featuring Lisa O’Neill, Noel Monahan, Martin Donohoe and many more, and will air at 8pm (Irish time) on Cavan Day, 25th September.

This Saturday, September 25, join in the fun, throw on your county colours and join the global Cavan family in sharing your love for the Breffni County.

For more information, follow @cavancalling on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or visit www.cavancalling.com