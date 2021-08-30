Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Great news as Cavan Day is back!

Great news as Cavan Day is back!

Marty Morrissey gets into the spirit during Cavan Day 2020

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Following on from the spectacular success of the inaugural event in 2020, Cavan Day, the online celebration of Cavan and its people, returns this year on Saturday, September 25.

The premise behind Cavan Day is simple – whether it’s on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, we are asking you to share your love of Cavan with the world, making sure to use the #CavanDay hashtag.

There are lots of ways to get involved: post a picture of yourself in your county jersey or county colours, record a video greeting to friends or family overseas, share a treasured memory of Cavan, post a photo/story of your Cavan ancestry, or a picture of a favourite place in Cavan. Businesses can get involved by offering Cavan Day discounts or lighting up their premises in blue – there’s no end to the ways you can celebrate the Breffni County this #CavanDay, Saturday, September 25!

Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Cllr Clifford Kelly, said “Cavan is a place worth celebrating and its people have achieved great things throughout history right up to the present day. Only recently, Leona Maguire made history being selected for the Solheim Cup, while Britney Arendse did the county proud as she led her nation during the Paralympics opening ceremony. I would encourage all Cavan people, those with Cavan ancestry, and friends of the county to get involved with #CavanDay this Saturday, 25th September and share their love of this special place with the world.”

Chief Executive of Cavan County Council Tommy Ryan added, “Last September, the first-ever Cavan Day was a great success, with an astonishing worldwide reach of over 10 million. Throughout the day Cavan people and friends of Cavan created a ‘blue wave’ of positivity and achieved a real sense of community and we hope to replicate that energy and build on the friendships made this Cavan Day, 25th September.

Once again, a special online #CavanDay Live broadcast will air on Facebook, YouTube, and on Cavan TV. This year’s show a special cultural showcase filmed live at Town Hall Cavan featuring Lisa O’Neill, Noel Monahan, Martin Donohoe and many more, and will air at 8pm (Irish time) on Cavan Day, 25th September.

This Saturday, September 25, join in the fun, throw on your county colours and join the global Cavan family in sharing your love for the Breffni County.

For more information, follow @cavancalling on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or visit www.cavancalling.com

  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media