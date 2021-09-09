Words and Music live in Carrick-on-Shannon to night for Iron Mountain Festival

A special evening of words,

poems, memories, music and song will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon Town Park on Thursday, September 9 to mark this year’s Iron Mountain Literature Festival.

This special live event features local artists Patrick McCabe, Alice Lyons, Seamus ORourke, Ailie Blunnie, Michael Harding, Róisín Kelly and Stephen Murphy.



Ailie Blunnie is a musician and songwriter from Carrick-on-Shannon, with a songwriting style that pushes the boundaries both sonically and lyrically. Her debut album West to the Evening Sun, was released in 2017. She will present the premiere live performance of a new song for this event.

Michael Harding is a playwright, novelist and Irish Times columnist. His most recent book is Chest Pain: A Man, a Stent and a Camper Van. Michael lives near Drumshanbo.

Róisín Kelly is a striking new voice in poetry. Her first collection, Mercy, was published by Bloodaxe Books in 2020. Róisín grew up in Leitrim and now lives in Cork.

Alice Lyons is a poet and novelist, notable for her incorporation of the visual into poetry. Her novel Oona was published by the Lilliput Press in 2020.

Patrick McCabe is a novelist and author of many works including Breakfast on Pluto and The Butcher Boy. Pat lives in Carrick-on-Shannon.



Stephen Murphy is a celebrated performance poet whose work has a significant online following. His first full collection From the Sea Hound was published in 2019. Stephen lives in Drumkeerin.

Seamus O’Rourke is a playwright, actor and writer from Carrigallen. His memoir Standing in Gaps was published in 2020. Seamus will play the part of the father, S.B. O’Donnell, in a new production of Philadelphia Here I Come at Cork Opera House in October.

This extraordinary event will be introduced by writer Vincent Woods, Poetry Ireland’s Laureate for Carrick-on-Shannon and Director of the Iron Mountain Festival.



The Iron Mountain Literature Festival and Leitrim County Council are offering this as a free ticketed event as a gift to the town, through support by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media.

Be the first to hear the premiere performance of brand new writing by this wonderful selection of local artists, but make sure you book early as tickets are very limited and the event is likely to book out quickly.

Start time 7pm on Thursday, September 9 in Carrick-on-Shannon Town Park (beside the Rowing Club).

Advance booking is essential.

More information and bookings from the festival website ironmountainfestival.ie.