09/09/2021

Fire at Ballinamore Marina last night

Visible damage to the outside of the Ballinamore Marina building

Ballinamore and Mohill Fire Birgades attended a large fire at Ballinamore Marina on the Convent Road last night, Wednesday, September 8.

Just after 9pm Ballinamore and Mohill fire service were alerted to an incident on Convent Road, Ballinamore. The incident was a vehicle fire that had spread to the adjacent commercial building at Ballinamore Marina Boat Sales (formerly Locaboat).

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Conor Lynch told the Leitrim Observer, "Fire Service personnel fought the fire using breathing apparatus and prevented the fire spreading further into the roof space of the premises."

The vehicle was destroyed, and the premises had considerable fire damage.

A photo taken today of the building shows some of the fire damage to the front and roof of the building and some contents were destroyed inside.

