14/09/2021

John McGahern barracks to celebrate Culture Night

John McGahern

Interest in the McGahern Barracks continues to grow with over 400 visitors since the recent opening. While all visitors have been made very welcome it’s been particularly interesting to welcome those with strong links, and memories, associated with the Barracks.

The McGahern Barracks in Cootehall is open, by appointment only, from 11am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 1pm to 5pm on Sunday. Appointments can be made via the Barracks website, www.mcgahernbaracks.ie or by contacting 087 9588734. Entrance is €5 per adult and €2.50 for children aged from 11 to 17.

As we develop the exhibition, create new facilities, and hold events, we are hoping to create a McGahern community by forming Friends of John McGahern. As a ‘friend’ you will be kept up to date with what is happening in the barracks. So, for example, we will be hosting an event on culture night, 17 September 2021.

We also hope to run a series of seminars about McGahern in the coming months and will keep our ‘friends’ posted about these, and other events, taking place in relation to McGahern. To become a ‘friend’ all you have to do is email a brief message such as ‘Count me in as a ‘friend’ of the barracks’ to info@mcgahernbarracks.ie or go to www.mcgahern barracks.ie/get-in-touch. Culture Night; The McGahern Barracks will be taking part in Culture Night activities on 17th September.

Guest readers will read their favourite John McGahern passages in four half hour sessions beginning 7.30pm (Louise Cole & Neil Tully), 8pm (Brian Farrell & Maura Doherty), 8.30pm (Anne Byrne & Amy Barry) and 9pm (Doireann Markham & Gerry Boland). There is a maximum of 8 (FREE) seats for each session and as we go to print many seats are taken. Call 087 9588734 to check availability.

