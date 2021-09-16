Search

16/09/2021

Art and Music in Ballinamore for Culture Night

To book your seat, please phone the gallery 071 9644210

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Solas Gallery, Ballinamore, will once more host an exciting event as part of national Culture Night this Friday, September 17 from 8- 9.30pm.


This year, the invited exhibiting artist Elizabeth Kinsella will share some insights on her practice and her life as an artist and lecturer. Elizabeth is a visual artist based in Sligo. She lectures at IT Sligo and is Programme Chair for Fine Art.

“The work I make is abstract and plays with colour, form and patterns which are breaking up or collapsing.”

Session pedal steel guitarist, Richard Nelson will provide some music on the night. If you’ve heard any pedal steel guitar swells on any Irish country tracks over the past 30 years, chances are it was Richard Nelson’s skillfully crafted lines that permeated the somewhat generic sound of that particular genre.
His credits include Van Morrison and Paul Brady, but his discography is even more impressive. Philip Tierney will also perform.
Culture Night will be held in the walled courtyard at the back of the Four Seasons (access through the side entrance) with access to the gallery space in small groups. Refreshments will be served.

