‘Crafting the Light’ at Leitrim Design House this Friday

The Leitrim Design House are proud to announce their new film ‘Crafting the Light’ which will be launched online on The Leitrim Design House YouTube channel this Friday, September 17 at 5pm as part of Culture Night celebrations.



Shot on location around Leitrim this film taps into the rich creativity that is at the heart of the county.

It captures a personal response from some of the local craft community during this challenging time that has brought about a period of reflection, growth and creativity.

Crafting the Light is a Leitrim Design House production that has been funded by Creative Ireland and the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland.



It aims to draw out and capture what has been created, or what creative processes have occurred during the pandemic and to shine a light inward, on the minds, thoughts, inspirations of creative practitioners.

Revealing that something beautiful can occur in a time of darkness and how creating something that never existed before is an act of hope.



Crafting the Light reminds us of the important role of nature in our lives and how creative people and creativity itself helps to push us forward and channel the light within.

Participants are Catherine Gray, Textile & Fibre Artist, Erika Marks, Jeweller, Maria Noonan-McDermott, Artist and Niall Miller from Fuinseog Woodland Crafts.

