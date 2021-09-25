Pride and Prejudice - the remix by Leitrim author

You may think you know the classic tale of Pride and Prejudice, even if you have not read the original novel by Jane Austen you may have watched the movie or just by osmosis you probably have a fair idea of what it is about.



And so you may be intrigued to hear how Carrigallen author Kevin Patrick spent his lockdown. Crafty Kevin took the original romantic novel and turned it into rhyme - almost every second line rhymes.



It is not until you have the book in your hands that you fully understand this mammoth task. Scenes, lines and complex emotions are conveyed through poetry. And it works, amusingly so.

In reviewing the book I raced from scene to scene, from chapter to chapter to see how Kevin interpreted Austen's perfectly written novel from 1813. And I smiled each time when I realised he captured it impeccably, through rhyme!



You don't need to be a lover of poetry to enjoy this, or even to have enjoyed Austen's work to get it.

It is fun, each verse is whimsical, comical and yet real. This book honours the power of words and their meanings and the author is a true wordsmith.



Established poet and author Kevin Patrick finished the book in Spring 2020. “I had been mulling over the idea for some time but lockdown gave me the time and space to finish it, my child of the lockdown!”

The book is beautifully illustrated by Moyne based artist Barbara Sliwinska.

The book will be available shortly at Mulveys, Carrick-on-Shannon, McCanns Centra, Carrigallen and Lynch's Arva as well as on lulu.com or via Kevin Patrick's Poetry page on Facebook.