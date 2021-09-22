Search

22/09/2021

New Migrant Councillor Internship in Leitrim

Lola Gonzalez with members of Leitrim County Council

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Lola Gonzalez, is participating in a three month Migrant Councillor Internship programme with Leitrim County Council through the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

This internship is being sponsored by Cllr Sean McGowan who Lola will be working closely with over the coming months.

Just 13 people were selected as part of the programme across the country, Cllr Sean McGowan said he is delighted to work with Lola and hopes they will both learn and benefit professionally from the experience.

