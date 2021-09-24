Leitrim Pride’s ‘Cultural Cabaret’ After Party

Leitrim Pride invites you to the 'Cultural Cabaret' After Party tonight, Friday 24th September at 9pm.

! With a mix of art, songs, comedy and more, please join us for a night of entertainment hosted by divine Ms HoneySuckle Rose.

Special guests include:

Treasa Nealon; a Leitrim based playwright and performer, who is the co-founder of The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company.

Therese Cahill; "Limp-up" comic and purveyor of satirical songs.

This event is a showcase for the wide ranging creative talent to be found within our LGBTQIA+ community.

This is an 18+ event and NOT child friendly.

You can join us on YouTube for the Premier of this event at the following link:https://www.youtube.

com/watch?v=Asv21nb-_zM&list=WL&index=5 or simply search for the Leitrim Pride YouTube channel.

This event is a reschedule of the online event that was due to take place during our Pride celebrations but unfortunately was subjected to technical difficulties. We believe we have now removed all the Gremlins from our systems and are ready to try it again.

“We here at Leitrim Pride held our first ever Pride just a few weeks ago, the amazing support from the community has deeply inspired us to keep things going.

“If you are interested in flowing what else Leitrim Pride is up to you can find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as signing up to our mailing list by emailing LeitrimPride@gmail.com

“Finally if you are interested in getting actively involved don't forget that our first AGM is happening not too far from now on 2nd of October, please check out our social media for details.”