05/10/2021

Creative and fun online workshop for kids over 8 years old

Lisa Cannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

If you have a child aged 8 or over who loves colours and enjoys having fun with their hands then the hour-long online workshop with artist Lisa Cannon will be perfect for them!
The workshop is inspired by the multi-coloured threads and intricate patterning of the Bedouin embroidery on display in The Dock's current exhibition.
Working online with artist, Lisa Cannon, participants will be shown how to create their own Islamic patterns using an isometric grid, exploring the colours and patterns inspired by work of the three artists in the exhibition.
They can choose from the brightly coloured rugs made by Bassam Al-Sabah, the flare of colour in the still life images by Atoosa Pour Hosseini or the desert landscape created by Jackie McKenna, in her large-scale sculptural installation of life in a Bedouin village.
All they will need is access to a computer, some very simple materials including tracing paper, drawing paper, pencils and colouring pens and of course an active imagination! The workshop will start at 11am and run for one hour.
Full details on the materials are on The Dock website at www.thedock.ie and you can book a place there as well. The cost is only €8 per household. You can also phone to book on 0719650828 or call into the box office from Tuesdays to Saturday between 11am and 5pm.

