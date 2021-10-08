Search

Poetry in the Park at Lough Key

Poetry in the Park is an opportunity for poets (and poetry lovers) in the Roscommon area to meet, to share nature poems, and to socialise.
There will be a short walk, with stops along the way for the reading of nature poems. Immediately after the walk (which will be about an hour and possibly less), we will take up residence at the outdoor café for refreshments (at your expense), some more poetry readings, and plenty of chat.
You can bring along a nature poem that you have written, you can bring along a nature poem you love, or you can come along with no poems in tow and simply enjoy the walk, the poems, and the chat.
Poetry in the Park is a new initiative, the inspiration for which arose out of three Heritage Week poetry and nature walks in Lough Key, Mote Park and St John’s Wood in August 2021.
It is hoped to make Poetry in the Park a regular event, perhaps once a month, beginning in the spring of 2022.

EVENT DETAILS
When: Saturday, 9th October 2021 at 2pm
Where: Meet outside the Visitor Centre in Lough Key Forest & Activity Park
There is no charge for this event and neither is there a requirement to book. However, it would be helpful to have an idea in advance of the expected numbers, so do please let Gerry Boland know if you’re coming along, either by email (roscwir@gmail.com) or by phone (087-6397557).
Gerry will also answer any queries you may have.

