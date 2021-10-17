Phil Coulter returns to Leitrim this month

The Irish legendary Phil Coulter is back on the road and is returning to Landmark Live, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, October 21.

Until Coulter hooked up with Cork musician Roy Buckley, his experience of social media was, by his own admission, “pretty much zero.” Buckley showed Phil how he could use the technology to stay in touch with his audience, and the “Lockdown Lounge” was conceived.



Each Saturday Phil would sing songs and tell stories from his home and broadcast it live on Facebook in a stream which quickly grew and grew in popularity. One edition, “The Town I Loved So Well” - a tribute to the late politician John Hume - racked up an incredible half a million views. “It taught me that to stay relevant I had to do this (online performances). It was a case of teaching an old dog new tricks!”

A guest appearance on one of his streams by fellow Derryman, George Hutton, made Coulter realise Hutton's tenor voice was perfect for a song he had originally written for his son's wedding. This led to the recording and release of Coulter's first single in many years. “Dear God,”in September, and has already been a bigger success than Coulter could have imagined, topping the easy listening charts in the UK and going to number 2 in the US, making him a member of a an elite group of songwriters who have written hits in every decade since the 1960s.

Phil’s Landmark Live show will no doubt feature his latest success, as well as personal favourites from 50 years of creativity - from Eurovision winners to folk classics, tender ballads to sporting anthems, Luke Kelly to Elvis Presley.

Tickets are €35 from the Landmark Box Office (071) 962 2222 or at tickets.ie (where booking fee applies).