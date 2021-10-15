Search

15/10/2021

The Glens Centre re-opens this weekend with a Piping Festival

The Glens Centre re-opens this weekend with a Piping Festival

Piping Festival this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton re-opens after lockdown with its inaugural Glen to Glen Piping Festival on October 15 and 16.


It’s a celebration of the rich tradition of uileann piping in Leitrim.
The uileann pipes are recognised by UNESCO as a “unique and important cultural heritage symbol” and this county has been to the forefront of piping history in Ireland.
The Mulligans from Arigna, the late Prof Michael Gallagher from Killargue and more recently the likes of Brian McNamara are all testament to the long spread of pipers to emerge from Leitrim.


Brian McNamara will be one of the guest pipers at the festival, which is being run in association with the Leitrim Sculpture Centre.
Leonard Barry is a well-known Sligo based piper from Kerry and he has curated a stellar line-up to allow for an outstanding two days of traditional music
Friday, Oct 15 at 8pm a talk and audio visual look at the pipers of Leitrim and the surrounding areas with John Tuohy will be held in The is free.


On Saturday, October 16 classes will run from 11am - 1pm, costing €15 with tutors Brian McNamara and Padraig McGovern.
Pipes maintenance and reed making will take place from 2pm with Mick O'Brien in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre. Admission is €5.
You can also try the Pipes with guest pipers at 4.30pm in Leitrim Sculpture Centre for free.
At 6pm a Youth Session will be held in The Glens Centre, also for free.
The Pipes concert will get underway at 8pm in The Glens Centre featuring John Tuohy, Brian McNamara, Mick O’Brien, Leonard Barry, Andy Morrow, Padraic McGovern and Dave Sheridan.
Check out www.theglenscentre.com for booking details.


All events will be run in accordance with current government guidelines on Covid-19. All enquiries to
director@theglenscentre.
com or ring Brendan at (071) 9855833.

