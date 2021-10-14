Watch: Excitement builds ahead of County Final in Mohill

Mohill team, town and community are counting down the hours and minutes to the County Final this weekend.
The mighty Mohill team take on Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and are hoping they can retain the Fenagh Cup by Sunday evening.
Mohill is decked out in Green and White, with their famed O'Carolan Statue advising the double jab against Covid and the double win for the town.
But can they do enough to beat the O'Heslins?!
