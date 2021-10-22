Search

22/10/2021

Looking for Light exhibition in Ballinamore

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Julie Corcoran’s exhibition ‘Looking for Light’ will open at Solas Gallery, Ballinamore this Friday, October 22 at 7.30pm.
Based in Co Cavan, Julie has developed an ethereal photographic style to communicate concepts exploring the human condition.


‘Looking for Light’ is an exhibition of works rich in symbols. Julie Corcoran’s conceptual photography is based on strong feminine visuals that are processed on computer to look more like paintings than traditional photographs.
“The issues I’m most passionate about are the treatment and perception of women in social, cultural and political contexts. I utilise strong visuals to deliver a message of empowerment. Particularly in relation to gender and identity; challenging the misogynist’s agenda, championing the power of self-belief.”


Strongly influenced by the writings of Marina Warner, this exhibition is also a reaction to the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation Final Report.
The exhibition will be opened by long-time friend and singer song writer, Dara MacGabhann.
Dara is one half of jazz duo, “The Two Fives Ones” and has worked widely in the Irish music industry.
Dara set up MoPoSoGs - Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group - ten years ago.
Julie and Dara regularly collaborate on creative projects and Julie is honoured to have Dara open her exhibition at Solas Gallery.

The exhibition will run until Saturday November 13.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre in Ballinamore.
Open 10am -6pm Tuesday to Saturday.


Details of this and other events can be seen on our website at www.solasart.ie
Any other enquiries call Gail on 071 964 4210.

