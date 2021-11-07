Search

07/11/2021

Mike Denver returns to Carrick-on-Shannon

Mike Denver

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Mike Denver is returning to Landmark Central on Friday, November 19 due to popular demand.
Mike's meteoric rise in popularity over the past while culminated with him been voted 'Entertainer of the Year 2016' together with No 1 album of the Year 'Cut Loose' at the ACMA Awards in RTE.


Backed by a band a of Ireland's top musicians Mike presents a two and a half high energy show which features all his hits including 'Tommy K',' 'Wasn't that a Party', 'Galway Girl', 'Blown Away', plus hits from the 60's and 70's.
Doors open at 7.30pm with the show starting at 8pm.
TICKETS: All original tickets with date March 12, 2020 are valid / no exchange necessary.
Tickets €30.00 are available at The Landmark Hotel and www.ticketmaster.ie

THE THREE AMIGOS LIVE IN CONCERT
For quite a number of years now, the hugely popular ‘Three Amigos’ tour has never failed to generate enthusiasm, lift spirits and provide a rare musical treat that invariably caters for even the most discerning tastes.
And so it is that Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Patrick Feeney will once again bring their spectacular concert extravaganza to prestigious venues across the country as part of their latest nationwide tour which includes The Landmark Hotel, in Carrick-on- Shannon on December 28.


This show is sure to sell out quickly so don't miss out on securing your tickets which cost €35.00 and are available at The Landmark Hotel t: 071 96 22 222 and www.ticketmaster.ie

VOTE NOW in the Grand Final of Leitrim's Next Superstar

In association with Aalba Footcare Clinic, Leitrim Warmer Homes, The Landmark Hotel, Cavan Institute and McNiffe's Boxty

