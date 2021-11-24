Winter Warmers at The Glens Centre Manorhamilton

The Glens Centre Manorhamilton has some Winter Warmers coming up for you.

Dave and Mick are master musicians no doubt about it, they have the credentials: the track record, the bands, albums and collaborations, but here you get more than just great musicianship, you get a dialogue, a conversation happening now, not parroted lines from some slickly rehearsed ensemble, that is the real excitement here.

Cleary they practice long and hard, there are gaps and stops and changes of rhythm, which the boys hit spot on, but you’d be forgiven if you thought they’d just walked into the pub and played straight of the cuff.

Experience them first hand on Thursday, November 25 at 8pm.



'Well' By Pat and Faye Shortt comes to Manorhamilton on December 4.

Since collaborating, this comic father and daughter duo have written and performed two hilarious online shows The Wellness hour with Paaah and Sile and Pat Shortt’s Comedy Heads.

Now the pair bring their madcap characters to the stage in “Well.” The show follows the unfortunate demise of Dad and Daughter Country and Irish music duo as they attempt to ascend the heights of their local music scene by playing a gig in the town’s hotel.

'Well' showcases the extraordinary comedy talents of this funny pairing and their exceptional ability to bring humour to the most everyday situation with an array of superbly funny characters.

Bookings on www.theglenscentre.com or (071) 985583.