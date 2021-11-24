Search

24 Nov 2021

Good news! The 2021 Leitrim Christmas Annual is in the shops NOW

With Christmas trees going up in homes across the county and country, the Late Late Toy Show on this week and people getting those festive vibes, the Leitrim Observer has joined the Christmas spirit with the release of its 2021 Leitrim Christmas Annual.

Available in all good newsagents today, the annual is bursting cover to cover with Christmas content, stories from throughout the year, sport, local history and wonderful pictures from across the county. You might even spot yourself!

Pick up your copy today or drop it into one of your loved one's Christmas stocking! It is the perfect gift for locals at home or abroad, so don't miss out and grab yours today.

