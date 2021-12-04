Christmas cabaret nights at Landmark Live

The festive season is alost upon us and Landmark Live is delighted to announce two special Christmas Cabaret shows with two of our favourite performers joining us to celebrate this most wonderful time of year!

Mike Denver Christmas Cabaret Night - Saturday December 11

First up is Galway Boy Mike Denver, who told RSVP magazine earlier this year that Christmas was his favourite time as a youngster: “As a child, Christmas time was something that I’d always remember, and the excitement of it and the buzz of knowing there’ll be presents under the Christmas tree.”



Well, Santy is coming early for Mike Denver fans this year with both his Christmas Cabaret to look forward to on Saturday, December 11 at Landmark Live and his new album released this month!

Titled 'So Far So Good,' it includes his most recent singles including this year's hits 'Hey God, Are You Listening?', 'Goodbye My Old Friend'and 'Galway City on a Saturday Night'.

Also featured are covers of the classic 70s songs 'Save All Your Kisses For Me' (one that new father Mike notes he has been singing a lot to baby daughter Mia over the past 18 months!), and one of Mike's personal all-time favourites, Kris Kristoferson's 'Me and Bobby McGee.'

Fans can look forward to hearing some of these great new songs, as well as some of Mike's Christmas favourites like 'Driving Home for Christmas' and 'Merry Christmas from Our House to Yours.'

Derek Ryan Christmas Cabaret Night - Saturday, December 18

Derek Ryan has been leading the charge for the past ten years in the new wave of country music that has swept everywhere from parish halls to arenas and from Moy to Melbourne.

Derek also has plenty of Christmas classics in his repertoire, having recorded and released a special Christmas album himself during lockdown in 2020.

That album 'The Road to Christmas', featured a mix of contemporary and classic versions of treasured Christmas favourites like 'Last Christmas', 'Winter Wonderland' and 'Jingle Bell Rock' in his own inimitable style.

Not content with just one album release in the last year Derek released a new country album in October.

Featuring all original material, ‘Soft Ground’ includes brand new songs ‘Carlow Tonight’ and ‘The Road’ – with Derek reflecting about his time away from home and missing performing on stage.

“I am really looking forward to performing my Christmas songs live for the first time after not having the chance to play these last year with venues closed.

“I can’t wait to sing some of my favourite festive songs, and I might even throw in a few new tunes from Soft Ground!”

Tickets for both of these special Christmas Cabaret shows are on sale now online at www.tickets.ie for €17.50 (including booking fee). Patrons are reminded that in line with government guidelines, they will be required to produce their certificate of vaccination and proof of ID at the door.

You can also book on (071) 9622222.