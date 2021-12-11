Lots to look forward to this December at Longford's Backstage theatre

Backstage Theatre have a jam packed line up of events to keep you entertained throughout December and even more to look forward to this Spring, so noone need be stuck for gift ideas this Christmas!

As well as the gripping, award-winning, drama Fight Night, Backstage will be giving their team of teenage Playmakers the red carpet treatment when they and their families and friends join us for a premiere screening of their plays performed by a team of professional theatre makers. Audiences can also look forward to music from Mick Flavin and a nostalgic trip back in time with Abba Forever.

Spring brings with it more music and nostalgia from none other than everyone’s favourite entertainers The Swing Cats, Sean Keane, Gina and the Champions, Patrick Feeney, bluegrass musicians Pilgrim St and Longford’s own Declan Nerney & Angela Carberry & Dan Brouder, Sharyn Ward & Cronin.

Theatre fans will be spoilt for choice this Spring as Livin Dred & Nomad bring Brian Friel’s hilarious Tarry Flynn directed by Aaron Monaghan, brand new plays from Seamus O’Rourke & Beezneez Theatre Company and a double bill Mikle Murphy. Audiences can also look forward to something very special from both Druid Theatre & Abbey Theatre. Plus Backstage will be teaming a lucky local drama group up with a professional director to bring an unmissable production to the professional stage.

Dance fans have a big treat in store with new pieces from former Riverdance lead Brendan De Gallai and Roisin Wheelan. There is plenty of family fun in store as The Ugly Duckling gets the BYT panto treatment and Bosco & Kyle Riley return for plenty of giggles.

With no expiry and plenty to choose from vouchers make the perfect gift this Christmas! Vouchers and tickets as well as info on even more shows are available on 0433347888 and backstage.ie