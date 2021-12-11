Ballinamore launch for self penned book ‘My Life - My Story’

Joe Kellegher
Local man, Joe Kellegher is launching his book “My Life - My Story” in Prior's Ballinamore on December 18.
The book is an account of an ordinary, but also quite extraordinary life. He faces his demons and wins. He writes about depression, about high times and low and does so with great insight.
The book is a lovely read for those from around Ballinamore - if you spent any time with Joe you probably get a mention in the book - his memory is impeccable.
He writes about his childhood, his relationship with his family, his hobbies, his friends and his unique characteristics.
A deeply spiritual man, he brings a great insight into his early life and his description of places and people will resonate with a lot of locals who grew up in Leitrim in the early 70s and 80s.
Last year Joe recorded his own album. The CD was a compilation of songs from his hero Elvis Presley 'Memories From the Past.'
The book is available for Christmas in Donohoe's Super Valu Ballinamore and Mulvey's Carrick-on-Shannon.
There are 18 walk-in vaccination centres open across the country today, with many experiencing long queues.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.