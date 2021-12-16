Search

16 Dec 2021

GALLERY: Dance documentary made in Leitrim airs tonight

Steps of Freedom

home of Leitrim Flowers in Annaghmadoo, Effrinagh with dance master Jonathan Kelliher, fiddler John Carty and local children from Leitrim Village, Kilnagross and Boyle.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Steps of Freedom - a documentary on Irish Dance by Ruán Magan  will premiere on RTE1 tonight, Thursday December 16.

Part 2 of the documentary will be shown this Thursday, December 23 at 10.15pm. 

Many of the dance scenes were curated by Edwina Guckian and shot over the June Bank holiday weekend  this year on Sheemore and in fields around Effrinagh. It also involved many of the local dancing and music community from across Leitrim. 

The documentary will be aired in the States, on ARTE across Europe and the BBC in 2022. 

