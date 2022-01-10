Eleanor Shanley on RTE Nationwide tonight

Eleanor Shanley on RTE tonight
Leitrim singer Eleanor Shanley will appear on RTE's Nationwide tonight at 7pm.
Keshcarrigan's finest will be chatting with Anne Cassin on the popular programme tonight. Eleanor said, "I spent a gorgeous day in Anne's company in Ballinasloe and hope you enjoy the piece too. I am also thrilled to start my new year by announcing some new live shows for this spring.
Eleanor will play The Sugar Club this April - tickets on sale here.
