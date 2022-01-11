Search

11 Jan 2022

Catch your ‘Breath’ with Steve Wickham in The Glens

Steve Wickham and Karl Quin

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fiddler Steve Wickham of The Waterboys, joins actor Karl Quinn to playfully explore our recent covid experiences; combining classical, folk and rock on fiddle, concertina, and a didgeridoo in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton this Friday, January 14.

We've all been holding our breath, but for one man, the family working and studying at home, is building up the pressure .... along with the sanitising, news overload, and work Zooms .... he's trying to hold it together with online yoga, home baking, and dancing in the kitchen... but one sneeze could blow it all apart! I think we can all relate!
Carpet Theatre’s Breath is infused with the joy of music, and the whisper of hope, as we catch our breath together.

Steve Wickham has been based in Leitrim for many years, and previously worked with Sligo-born director Ciarán Taylor and Carpet Theatre actor Karl Quinn on the successful Pigeon, and Wexford Firestation Tour.
He has played with the greats of Irish rock, with his band No Crows; and toured the world with The Waterboys since the 1980s.

Breath is supported by The Glens, which is hosting rehearsals prior to a nationwide tour. The show was chosen as the Leitrim project in the latest round of awards supported by the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund in partnership with Business to Arts.

The music theatrepiece in is The Hawks Well Theatre Sligo on Thursday, January 13 but hits The Glens this Friday night at 6.45pm, call  (071) 985 5833 or book tickets on www.theglenscentre.com

