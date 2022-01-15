Get your weekly online writing fix with Gerry Boland

Local author and poet, Gerry Boland, has announced details of his New Year online writing workshops.

Gerry Boland, who ran a popular writing workshop every Saturday in The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon prior to Covid, has moved his workshops online.



“I’m really enjoying the online courses,” says Gerry. “I miss the physical meet-ups, of course, but most people have adapted to Zoom and the other online platforms and are reasonably familiar with onscreen meetups. One huge positive is that someone living in Dublin or Cork, London or Berlin, New York or Toronto, can attend one of my courses. That kind of local and international mix brings a whole other dimension to the workshops. I love it!’

You can sign up to 10 creative writing workshops of two-hours duration over a ten-week period, starting late January, ending early April, hosted and facilitated by poet and author, Gerry Boland, it includes off screen writing time, writing prompts and discussions. There will also be reading and analysis of prose. The course runs on Saturdays and Sundays 10am - 12 noon as well as Monday evenings. Course Fee: €80

Gerry Boland is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his second collection of poems.

Book your place by calling Gerry on 087-6397557 or by email: gerry.boland@gmail.com