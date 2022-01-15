Search

15 Jan 2022

Get your weekly online writing fix with Gerry Boland

Get your weekly online writing fix with Gerry Boland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Local author and poet, Gerry Boland, has announced details of his New Year online writing workshops.

Gerry Boland, who ran a popular writing workshop every Saturday in The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon prior to Covid, has moved his workshops online.


“I’m really enjoying the online courses,” says Gerry. “I miss the physical meet-ups, of course, but most people have adapted to Zoom and the other online platforms and are reasonably familiar with onscreen meetups. One huge positive is that someone living in Dublin or Cork, London or Berlin, New York or Toronto, can attend one of my courses. That kind of local and international mix brings a whole other dimension to the workshops. I love it!’

You can sign up to 10 creative writing workshops of two-hours duration over a ten-week period, starting late January, ending early April, hosted and facilitated by poet and author, Gerry Boland, it includes off screen writing time, writing prompts and discussions. There will also be reading and analysis of prose. The course runs on Saturdays and Sundays 10am - 12 noon as well as Monday evenings. Course Fee: €80

Gerry Boland is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his second collection of poems.

Book your place by calling Gerry on 087-6397557 or by email: gerry.boland@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media