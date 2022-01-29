Search

29 Jan 2022

Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington reuni for special concert

Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington reuni for special concert

Charlie and Paul reunite for one night in Carrigallen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Jan 2022 2:02 PM

Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen present  Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington - The Rock N’ Roll Kids on Saturday, February 5.
Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington are reunited in Carrigallen for a night only!
The 1994 Eurovision Song Contest winners make their first visit to Carrigallen for what will be a night to remember.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their victory, Harrington and McGettigan performed a gig in the Sugar Club in Dublin in 2014.
Booking is essential  for this show. You can book on www.cornmilltheatre.com  or 087 2570363. Tickets €25.

BECOMING A PLAYWRIGHT WORKSHOP
The Corn Mill Theatre is delighted to be holding a Writing For The Theatre Workshop series with award-winning Playwright Deirdre Kinahan.
Over three days we will explore the elements of being a playwright and provide opportunities for new and emerging playwrights to develop their own stories.

Becoming A Playwright is being held from 10am - 4pm this Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 .
Tickets €50 and bookings on www.cornmilltheatre.com

