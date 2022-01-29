Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington reuni for special concert

Charlie and Paul reunite for one night in Carrigallen
Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen present Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington - The Rock N’ Roll Kids on Saturday, February 5.
Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington are reunited in Carrigallen for a night only!
The 1994 Eurovision Song Contest winners make their first visit to Carrigallen for what will be a night to remember.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their victory, Harrington and McGettigan performed a gig in the Sugar Club in Dublin in 2014.
Booking is essential for this show. You can book on www.cornmilltheatre.com or 087 2570363. Tickets €25.
BECOMING A PLAYWRIGHT WORKSHOP
The Corn Mill Theatre is delighted to be holding a Writing For The Theatre Workshop series with award-winning Playwright Deirdre Kinahan.
Over three days we will explore the elements of being a playwright and provide opportunities for new and emerging playwrights to develop their own stories.
Becoming A Playwright is being held from 10am - 4pm this Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 .
Tickets €50 and bookings on www.cornmilltheatre.com
