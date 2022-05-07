Aslan brings 40th Anniversary Tour to Leitrim

2022 marks 40 years in the music business for one of Ireland’s favourite bands, and Aslan are marking it with a 40th Anniversary Tour which takes them to Landmark Live in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, May 20.

To say the band are excited to be marking this anniversary is an understatement, with lead singer Christy Dignam saying: ‘It’s hard to believe that when we formed Aslan back in 1982, we said we would give it a year, and here we are 40 years later...;’

Over those forty years, they have had numerous chart successes, toured the world, broken up, made up and given us some classic songs such as This Is and Crazy World.

Recent years have seen a real resurgence for the band, who have been gigging regularly and reissuing their classic albums. June 2020 even saw the release of a first new song in years - ‘Hold On’. During the same time the nation has got to know them better as individuals too with the deserved attention for Christy’s compelling biography ‘My Crazy World’, not to mention guitarist Billy McGuinness’s popular run on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year.

Always very popular visitors to Landmark Live, this promises to be a show to remember.

Aslan @ Landmark Live, Friday May 20th Tickets €42.05 from The Landmark Hotel box office (071 962 2222) or on www.ticketmaster.ie