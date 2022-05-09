Sean  Mac Diarmada Commemoration to take place in Leitrim next Sunday

Sean MacDiarmada.
The annual Sean Mac Diarmada Commemoration will be held in Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim on Sunday, 15th May. Assembly is at the monument at 12 noon for wreath laying ceremony and oration. The main oration will be given by recently re-elected MLA Jemma Dolan.
This year's commemoration has been scaled back considerably due to Covid. All activity is outdoors and there will be no marching band.
The organisers are glad to be back to some kind of normality but ask people attending to continue to take the necessary precautions as we hopefully emerge from this dark period.
We look forward to seeing you all in Kiltyclogher on Sunday next, 15th May at 12 noon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.