09 May 2022

Sean  Mac Diarmada Commemoration to take place in Leitrim next Sunday

No sign of Sean MacDiarmada on Leitrim's roads

The annual Sean  Mac Diarmada Commemoration will be held in Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim on Sunday, 15th May. Assembly is at the monument at 12 noon for wreath laying ceremony and oration. The main oration will be given by recently re-elected MLA Jemma Dolan. 

This year's commemoration has been scaled back considerably due to Covid. All activity is outdoors and there will be no marching band. 

The organisers are glad to be back  to some kind of normality but  ask people attending to continue to take the necessary precautions as we hopefully emerge from this dark period. 

We look forward to seeing you all in Kiltyclogher on Sunday next, 15th May at 12 noon.

