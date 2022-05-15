Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 in Leitrim - FREE activities for young people

There are four amazing FREE events lined up for children and teenagers in Leitrim as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 20222 in Leitrim.

Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 is a collaboration between the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Creative Ireland Programme, local authorities and RTÉ and is the only event of its kind in the world.



Saturday, June 11 is the date to pop in your diary.



Fairy Tea Party

In Manorhamilton join Rabbits Riot Theatre Company at Manorhamilton Castle for an afternoon of arts and crafts, interactive storytelling and a tea party fit for a fairy!

Hosted by an array of dazzling, magical fairies on the grounds of the castle, this is an event not to be missed. A real tea party will be provided by Fulacht Fiadh Cafe.

It is suitable for ages 3-8 and kids are encouraged to come dressed up as a fairy or another magical being!



Youth Theatre

Experience the creativity of youth drama in these high energy workshops in Carrigallen. Explore your imagination and self-expression by devising, creating and performing. In this fun space, you will learn basic acting, performance and story-making skills, as well as some directing too.

There are two workshops:

3pm–4.30pm (ages 9–12)

4.30pm–6.30pm (ages 13–18).

They will be facilitated by Sonia Norris and Regina Kiernan.



Create a dreamcatcher

Join artist Crona Gallagher to create your very own dreamcatcher from natural materials found and foraged locally.

Bring along your own bits and bobs found in your garden, when out for a walk, or little objects that you would like to add to your dreamcatcher. Materials are supplied for those who haven’t been out collecting.

Weave materials into a web around a willow hoop. At the end of each line, a dreamcatcher or ‘fly’ will be added.

Each piece will then be exhibited in the gallery space for two weeks for visitors to enjoy!



STEAM workshops

For members of Breffni Youth Cafe in Carrick-on-Shannon they can spark their curiosity about coding, electronics and more in a STEAM workshop June 5- 11.

At the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg 2022 last week Minister Catherine Martin said: “Since 2018, Cruinniú na nÓg has become a key date in Ireland’s cultural calendar. It has provided wonderful opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2 million children and young people to try something new like circus skills, animation, perform at live music gigs, explore contemporary dance, showcase new work through youth theatre and so much more. All events are free.

“We are so thrilled that the restrictions of the last two years are behind us and that this year everyone can join together to be creative, express themselves and have fun.”



Historic Houses of Ireland will bring the excitement of Cruinniu na nÓg 2022 to four of their gorgeous properties. Activities will include aerial acrobatics at Killruddery House and Gardens in Wicklow and a forest school a Kilmokea House in Wexford. Birr Castle will focus on astronomy and biodiversity and Enniscoe in Mayo will have a full programme of events in their historic gardens.

Creative Ireland and RTÉ’s wonderful art competition for young people has returned, and the winning entries will be announced on 11th June 2022. The deadline for entries is 13th May 2022.

TG4 with support from the Gaeltacht division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, will produce Cruthaím 33 which will champion the talents of 33 children and young people from every county in the country as well as a representative of our young diaspora.

Full listing of all activities and booking on www.cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie and www.rte.ie