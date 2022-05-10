Search

10 May 2022

Four new electric car chargers expected in Leitrim next year

Four new electric car chargers expected in Leitrim next year

stock image

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 May 2022 7:00 PM

Leitrim County Council is entering into an agreement with Louth County Council to provide e-car charers as part of the Faster Project.

Senior Engineer Shay O'Connor explained that the project plans to bring fast car chargers to the border counties of Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

Louth County Council are the lead authority on the project. It is expected that the new faster chargers would be placed along the national road networks with the provisional locations in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

The project is 100% funded but the maintenance costs will fall to Leitrim County Council. It is understood at this stage there will be two chargers placed in Manorhamilton and two in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The fast chargers can charge at speeds of 50kwh and it is hoped they will be installed in by the middle of next year.

The project was approved by members of Leitrim County Council this month.

Public transport fares reduced in Leitrim

Major development approved for Acres Lake Drumshanbo

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media