Four new electric car chargers expected in Leitrim next year

Leitrim County Council is entering into an agreement with Louth County Council to provide e-car charers as part of the Faster Project.

Senior Engineer Shay O'Connor explained that the project plans to bring fast car chargers to the border counties of Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

Louth County Council are the lead authority on the project. It is expected that the new faster chargers would be placed along the national road networks with the provisional locations in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

The project is 100% funded but the maintenance costs will fall to Leitrim County Council. It is understood at this stage there will be two chargers placed in Manorhamilton and two in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The fast chargers can charge at speeds of 50kwh and it is hoped they will be installed in by the middle of next year.

The project was approved by members of Leitrim County Council this month.