Follow the Tune at King House, Boyle

Presented by Artscope Follow the Tune will follow and present the cultural footprint of the music and song of the area of North Roscommon. Each performance will celebrate this rich cultural landscape that over centuries has been the backdrop to some of the most powerful and loved pieces of music in the Irish canon.

Over four days (May 18-21) Follow the Tune will create a microcosm of the wider North Roscommon music landscape, within and around King House, through live-music, audio/visual posts, conversations, lectures and a general sharing of legacy. The events will range from concerts curated by some of the top musicians in the country – John Carty, Cathy Jordan and Martin Tourish – to concert workshops for students and adults alike and for those wanting a more in-depth knowledge of the subject matter lectures and discussions will be held in advance of concerts.

Having worked with the Arts Office of Roscommon County Council in 2021, under the Covid confines of Phase 1 and 2 of the Local Live Performance Scheme, between August and December 2021, Artscope produced 12 Follow the Tune films and many recordings of local music. These recordings will also be used over the weekend and will form the foundation for which the audiences will begin their journey into appreciating the music and songs of the area. Click here to see the films.

So, join us as we present the story and the music of local areas such as Lough Key, Boyle, Eastersnow, Croghan, Corrigeenroe, Elphin, Keadue, Ballyfarnon, The Curlews and more.

Caroline Wynne, Director of Artscope and Creative Director of Follow the Tune says " we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring to life the music of an area in this novel project, one that showcases it’s rich cultural heritage, as well as displaying the quality of musicians and musicianship which has emerged from this region and for over 500 years!"

Commencing on Wednesday May 18th with Cathy Jordan (Dervish) performing Songs of Roscommon, followed by Martin Tourish (Altan) giving a Keynote Address, On Local Ground: The Music of North Roscommon, on Thursday May 19th, leading the audience into a concert, celebrating Half a Millennium of Local Music, on Friday 20th and culminating in Matt Molloy and John Carty in concert on Saturday May 21st. Music Generation Roscommon has also joined forces with Follow the Tune and will have their students and tutors immersed in the events. There is something for everybody over this weekend from the musically initiated to the curious listener.

For full details and bookings visit us on www.artscope.ie/follow-the-tune