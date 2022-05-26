Eyeful of Feathers at Solas Art Gallery in Leitrim

Rachel Webb's The Rapunzel Tree
‘Eyeful of Feathers’ is a solo exhibition by Rachel Webb, an artist based in Leitrim, opening on this Friday, May 27 at 7.3pm at the Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore.
Interaction with nature is Rachel’s main source of joy and inspiration, ‘Eyeful of Feathers’ is an exhibition of paintings that celebrate this ongoing shamanic and sensory relationship with nature.
After completing a Fine Arts Honours Degree, Rachel specialised in photography and digital montage, then in 2020 Rachel began to paint abstract patterns on wooden panels, based on patterns and textures Rachel sees in nature, the emotions that the Leitrim landscape provokes.
More recently these patterns are becoming embedded in landscape images, highly stylised and brightly coloured but still incorporating elements observed in the physical world. These paintings are about a spiritual connection with the environment.
The exhibition will run until June 18. Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore Main Street.
Open 10am - 6pm Monday to Saturday. Details of this and other events can be seen on their website at www.solasart.ie or call Gail on (071) 964 4210.
