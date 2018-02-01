Donations made
Bernard Murray Memorial Walk/Run raises €4,350 for charity
Huge crowd attended run and walk on December 30
Johnny Murray prepares to start the Memorial Run at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on December 30.
The family of the late Bernard Murray are delighted to announce that a Memorial 5K Run/Walk held in honour of Bernard on December 30 last raised €4,350 for charity.
All of the funds have been given to four charities which were close to Bernard's heart, namely, Ardagh & Clonmacnois Lourdes Invalid Fund; North West Hospice; Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital; and The Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The late Bernard Murray
The family would like to thank everyone who attended the run/walk on the day, those who helped out in any way in the organising of the event as well as catering for the large number of people afterwards.
A special thanks to St. Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club for their support, especially Monica Kellegher and Thomas Crowe.
Bernard Murray passed away suddenly on September 13, 2017, leaving a heartbroken family and a huge void in the community where he was such a popular figure.
The huge turnout at the run/walk is testament to his popularity among his former colleagues in St. Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club, Carrick Hurling Club, and the many charities with which he was involved.
