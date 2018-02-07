Leitrim GAA spent almost €300,000 on inter-county teams in 2017

Leitrim GAA spent €298,629 on its inter-county teams in 2017 according to figures in today's Irish Independent.

It was the lowest spend in the country but was a reduction of €83,416 on the 2016 figure of €382,045.

Neighbours Roscommon spent a whopping €866,333 on its teams in 2017 but this was still dramatically less than the 2016 figure of €1,074,964.

Sligo spent €546,000 last year, an increase of €61,000 on their 2016 spending.

Nationally, Cork were the biggest spenders with €1,747,609 followed by Dublin €1,604,353 and Mayo on €1,542,547

The cost of fielding inter-county teams is increasing year on year and now stands at €25,261,791 which is up 8.35% on last year's total of €23,315,284.

The question must now be asked if such spending is sustainable and if counties are getting a return on their spending.

What do you think?