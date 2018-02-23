Get ready for Carrick’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

A call out to all businesses, community groups, schools, sporting organisations and local groups to start working on their float or entry for Carrick on Shannon’s St Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday 17th March starting at 12.45pm.

This is a parade with community at the heart of it - keep it colourful, amusing, topical or historical.

Remember that music makes it more entertaining for those watching. Parade entry fees are nominal:- non-commercial groups and floats are free. Commercial entries are €30 for the first vehicle and €25 for each extra vehicle.

Carrick Chamber of Commerce is appealing to all shops, pubs and hotels along the parade route to decorate their premises for the festivities.

Please inform Carrick Chamber Office by email of your intention to enter a float or take part in the parade and send a short description of your business/community group/school/sports organization/local group to info@carrickonshannon.ie

Any queries call Monica, Marie or Aneta at Carrick Chamber Office 071 9622245 – Monday to Friday.

Check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksDayParadeCarrickonShannon/