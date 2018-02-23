Marist Convent Class of 1967 Reunion

A trip down memory lane and a most enjoyable reunion lunch took place in The Bush Hotel on Saturday, February 10th, when the class of '67 of the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon celebrated fifty years. A great afternoon was had by all.

In the picture, front row, l-r, Kathleen Mullen, Maura Reynolds, Breege Geraghty, Mary McTiernan, Stella Lynch, Evelyn Carrigan.

Back row, l-r, Mairin Hunt, Evelyn Shanley, Dolores Connolly, Rose Grimes, Rosemary Dolan, Mary Duffy, Patricia Gallagher, Philomena Early. Submitted by Dolores Connolly Smith.