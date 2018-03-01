Bad weather to affect businesses in Leitrim

Fora.ie is reporting that the snowy weather is likely to cost retailers “hundreds of millions of euro” between revenue, employee costs and repairs.

Lorraine Higgins, deputy CEO of business group Retail Excellence Ireland, said: “It’s two and a half days of lost trade at best. That’s a considerable amount of money to lose and costs will certainly run into the hundreds of millions of euro.”

As well as having to deal with lost sales today and tomorrow, Higgins said shop owners may also have a hard time enticing people in-store during the usually busy weekend period if the bad weather persists.

Most businesses in Co. Leitrim are to shut down today and remain closed tomorrow before assessing the situation on Saturday.