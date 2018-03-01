Leitrim car registrations down nearly 20% on last year

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of February were steady, as registrations were very much in line (17,081) when compared to February 2017 (17,089), while new cars registrations year to date remain -3.5% (54,143) down on the same period last year (56,092).

The new Commercial Vehicle sector showed a mixed result between Light and Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations were up 6.13% (2,634) on February 2017 (2,487) and year to date are up 6% (9,356).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) have declined 10% for the month of February (243) compared to the same month last year (270) and are down 11% (646) year to date.

Imported Used Cars have increase by 14.4% February 2018 (8,903) and year to date are 17.3% (17,964) ahead of 2017(15,317).

New Car Registrations by County (January-February 2018)

Leitrim showed 226 registered in 2018 compared to 282 in 2017, a drop of -19.86%

Cavan saw a drop to 631 from 762 last year, a reduction of -17.19%

Roscommon also saw a fall to 521 this year from 639 in 2017, a drop of -18.47%

Sligo recorded a slight decrease year on year from 538 to 528, a reduction of just -1.86%

While Donegal registrations fell from 1,375 in 2017 to 1,200 this year, a drop of -12.73%

Stats in short:

• New Car sales year to date (2018) 54,143 (2017) 56,092 -3.47%

• New Car sales total February (2018) 17,081 v (2017) 17,089 0.05%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2018) 9,356 v (2017) 8,816 +6.13%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales total February (2018) 2,634 v (2017) 2,487 +5.91%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2018) 646 (2017) 726 -11.02%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total February (2018) 243 v (2017) 270 -10%

• Used Car Imports year to date (2018) 17,964 v (2017) 15,317 +17.3%

• Used Car Imports total February (2018) 8,903 v (2017) 7,785 +14.4%

• 5 Top Selling Car Brands Year to Date were:

1. Toyota, 2 Hyundai, 3 Volkswagen, 4 Ford, 5 Nissan

• 5 Top car models year to date were:

1. Hyundai Tucson, 2 Nissan Qashqai, 3 Ford Focus, 4 Skoda Octavia, 5 Volkswagen Golf

• Top Selling Car February: Skoda Octavia



Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan stated, "New car registrations for the month of February delivered a steady performance when compared with the same month last year, however registrations overall remaining 3.5% down year to date.

"The increase in the light commercial vehicle sector reflects the strong economic growth for businesses, particularly in the local economy, while HGVs which may be more impacted by Brexit concerns, remain down 11%. The Brexit impact is also visible in the continued growth in used car imports which were 15.7% up in February.

"The Diesel market share is continuing to move back toward more traditional levels in new car sales, having reached an artificially high peak of 73% in 2014, it is currently standing at 57% so far in 2018. As a consequence of this shift, as SIMI had previously indicated, the average CO2 emissions for new cars registered this year have increased by 2.1%."