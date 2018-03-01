Odds shorten on St. Patrick’s Day bringing snow to Ireland

BoyleSports are used to taking bets in December on a White Christmas but punters are now throwing their weight behind the chances of 2018 producing a White Easter.

The odds of snowfall on Easter Sunday on April 1st were slashed from 20/1 to 8/1 today after a number of requests nationwide as Storm Emma and the ‘Beast From The East’ battered Ireland bringing heavy snowfall and widespread disruption to most parts of the country.

The Status Red snow and ice warning issued by Met Eireann was extended to cover the entire country on Wednesday night and was scheduled to last until Friday afternoon as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar advised citizens to stay in their homes.

It is now 3/1 from 15/2 that St. Patrick’s Day is turned from green to white with snowfall on the 17th March, while the most pessimistic of weather punters can get 33/1 and 66/1 about snow in June and July respectively.