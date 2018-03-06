Rescheduled meeting on future of Rooskey hotel

A meeting about the future of the former Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey will take place tonight, Tuesday, at 8.30pm in Rooskey Community Centre.

The meeting had been arranged for last week but was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The meeting has been arranged by the company purchasing the hotel, Paradub Ltd, to address local concerns that the intended use of the property is to be a centre for asylum seekers.

The organisers are encouraging the public to attend this meeting with a view to addressing any concerns raised locally.