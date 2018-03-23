Four months in prison for no insurance

“He has run out of road and must go to prison,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane at last week’s sitting of Manorhamilton District Court prior to imposing convictions for driving without insurance and driving while disqualified against Keith Carpenter who was also handed a four month prison sentence and a six year driving disqualification.

Giving summary evidence Insp Denis Harrington said, “Gardai were notified of material damage arising from a traffic accident on May 27, 2017 at Biggaun, Manorhamilton.

The court heard Mr Carpenter, 19 Stonebridge Park, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath subsequently produced documents that didn’t cover him to drive as he had been disqualified from driving since November 5, 2015.

The defendant, who the court heard has 26 previous convictions, stated, “I’d started my own business in 2017. I knew I was banned but I thought it ended at the end of 2016.”

Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern asked the defendant, “Should you not have checked with your insurance company?”

In reply Mr Carpenter said, “I should have.”

When asked by Judge Kilrane why he thought his period of disqualification had ended Mr Carpenter stated, “I thought I got two years in 2014.”

Having heard the evidence Judge Kilrane remarked, “He has 26 previous convictions and on this occasion was driving while disqualified and with insurance based on a false insurance declaration.

“He has received at least one suspended sentence in the past. He has run out of road and must go to prison.”

Charges of making a false declaration and failing to produce various documentation were withdrawn.

Mr Carpenter was sentenced to four months in prison and disqualified from driving in relation to the charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed at €100 own bond; independent surety €900 with €300 to be lodged.

Legal aid was granted to Gerry McGovern.