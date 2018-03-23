Planning a topic of concern in Leitrim

Leitrim Public Participation Network has a gathering of its members twice a year at their Plenary Meetings.

The first of those in 2018 took place in The Mayflower, Drumshanbo on March 21st.

The Plenary Meeting was of all the PPN member groups and directs the work of the Network and its representatives.

Feedback from the community has identified planning as a topic of concern throughout the county.

Leitrim PPN invited Mr Ian Pudney of Rhatigan Architects to brief the Plenary on some of the issues that affect Planning in County Leitrim. Rhatigan Architects designed the Primary Health Care Centre in Ballinamore.

There are voluntary representatives on 10 bodies that directly affect policy and decisions in County Leitrim.

For more about the work of Leitrim PPN you can find them online at www.leitrimppn.ie and on Facebook and Twitter or call Tracy at 087 183 1253.