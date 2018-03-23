Bornacoola presents 'This is Your Life'

Bornacoola GAA are no strangers to hard work and like all rural clubs they are always looking for novel ideas to promote their club.

From Golf Classics to Fashion Shows, from Come Dine with Me to Sports Days, and this year the night is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion.

Easter Saturday night, March in the beautiful Lough Rynn Castle is shaping up to be a night of fun, mystery, surprises and entertainment!

Bornacoola GAA fundraising committee are holding a “This is Your Life” evening.

So someone, somewhere in the area is presently going about their business oblivious to the fact that on Saturday, March 31st the Big Red Book is heading their way!

What secrets will be uncovered, what stories will be told, what memories and achievements will be shared...all of course under the amazing guidance and probing of the talented Tommy Moran.

So as you go about your daily life, be aware that Big Brother could be watching YOU.

Whispers, secret meetings, undercover photography are under way as a "file" is being prepared on this unsuspecting recipient.

One thing is for certain a great night of fun is guaranteed.

Cheese and wine reception music raffle on the night.

Tickets will be on sale door to door and at the venue on the night.

Looking forward to a great local night out, all for a good cause.